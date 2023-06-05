CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Susan Krutko Brown, 81, earned her wings and was welcomed into Jesus loving arms in Heaven on Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023. She fought a long battle with multiple health problems the last two years and was finally granted rest.

Evelyn was born October 13, 1941 in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania to Louis A. Krutko and Susan (Batovsky) Krutko. She was a beloved only daughter in a house of sons.

She was a 1959 graduate of Cumberland Township High School in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Robert Brown on June 6, 1959 and moved to Niles, Ohio where Walter worked at General Motors. They finally settled in Cortland, Ohio.

Evelyn worked several jobs in her life including Woolworths and Memory Lane in the Eastwood Mall, and as a nurse’s aid at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She retired from Trumbull Memorial as a ward secretary.

Evelyn was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches. She crocheted many afghans and delicate doilies. She also enjoyed cross stitching and painting ceramics.

Through the years, Evelyn and Walter built a cabin in the Alleghany Mountains in Tidioute, Pennsylvania. They worked together to make it a vacation spot for their growing family and enjoyed many weekends and “wiener roasts” at the campfire.

Evelyn was a much beloved wife, mom and “grammy” and will be missed beyond words can express.

She was of Lutheran faith and a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cortland, Ohio.

Evelyn is survived by children, Walter Brown, Jr. of California, Debra Cleland of Cortland and David R. (Ruthanne) Brown of Cortland; daughter-in-law, Robin Brown of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Rose (Andrew) Kravos of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Madalyn (Zack) Helmick of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Leanne Brown of Columbus, Ohio and David J. Brown of Cortland, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Lilly Brown of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania; one brother, Robert (Dianne) Krutko of Rosamond, California and her beloved cat, Princess.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Brown; son, James Brown and brothers, Paul, Melvin and Daniel Krutko.

The family would like to thank the aides, nurses and therapists from Patriot Home Healthcare, Homemaid Helpers and Southern Care Hospice Services, for taking such wonderful care of Evelyn over the last two years.

Family and friends may visit from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street in Cortland and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cortland.

Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

