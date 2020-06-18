Evelyn Sue Laczko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Sue Laczko, 80, formerly of Austintown, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.



Born September 25, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, Evelyn was the daughter of Paul and Sue (Fabry) Zapko.

She was a lifelong area resident until she recently relocated to North Carolina.

She was a member of St. Anne’s Byzantine Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.



Prior to retirement in 2018, Evelyn was a legal secretary for 51 years, working for Atty. Lawrence Damore, Atty. Martin Golderg and concluding her career as the office manager for her son, Atty. JP Laczko.

Evelyn was a member of the Saxon Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Evelyn was always on the go and loved to spend time playing BINGO, shopping and cooking her ethnic Slovak dishes. She always had lottery tickets and “scratch-offs” in her purse and always treated you with her feisty, witty and engaging personality. Most of all, she enjoyed watching her grandsons participate in their various sporting activities, rooting for her Chicago Bears and spending time with her family, usually with a beer over a glass of ice.



Besides her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John J. Laczko, who died April 5, 2020, while both were residents of Marion Living Center. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Marion for the kind and loving care they gave to them both during their residency.



Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory, her children Atty. John P. (Theresa) Laczko of Struthers and Lori Laczko of Durham, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Chad, Jared and Chance Laczko and her siblings, both of Austintown, Marsha Osborne (Zapko) and Kenneth (Karen) Zapko.



A memorial service to celebrate John and Evelyn’s life will be announced at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Sue Laczko please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.