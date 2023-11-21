WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn P. Aston, age 90 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 17, 2023.

She was born on April 20, 1933, in Cameron, West Virginia to the late Clarence and Pansy Gray.

After graduating high school, Evelyn married Isaac “Ike” Aston on July 4, 1951 and moved to Warren, Ohio in 1953.

They had thre sons, Joseph (Flo), Isaac “Mac” (Louise) and Timothy (Dee) Aston, all of Warren, Ohio. Through her children, she has 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one special nephew, Gary (Vicky) Wade and numerous relatives.

Evelyn worked at Packard Electric for 30 years, co-owned and operated Aston’s Cycle Co. for 20 years.

She taught Sunday School for many years at Warren Baptist Temple.

She was very devoted to her husband, three sons and their families mainly with her cooking and Sunday dinners. She loved the casinos as a pastime.

There will be a private family graveside service in her honor.

Donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude or to the March of Dimes.

