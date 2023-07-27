CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Moser passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 20 after a full and wonderful life of 99 years.

Evelyn was born October 7, 1923, in Sarahsville, Ohio, the daughter of Carr and Ada (Cater) Davis.

She graduated from Sarahsville High School in 1941 then completed her studies at Ohio University in 1945, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Her focus was Home Economics.

She was a devoted homemaker most of her life and in later years also worked at her husband Carl’s State Farm Insurance office.

Together the two had an amazing life filled with many adventures and travels. They were avid OSU Buckeye fans and season ticket holders and enjoyed countless weekends in Columbus as well as many bowl games over the years.

Evelyn was an active member of Canfield United Methodist Church for over 60 years where she had served on many church boards and helped organize the annual church bazaar and turkey dinner.

Evelyn loved giving back to her community and was a member of Canfield Cantowners, United Methodist Women, PEO International, Meals on Wheels and served as a home economics agent at the Ohio State Extension office.

Her interests included gardening, recycling, reading and playing bridge! Evelyn volunteered her time and energy with several organizations, touching many hearts and leaving the world a better place.

Evelyn will join her beloved husband, Carl, in Heaven, whom she married July 24, 1949.

Her children will greatly miss her, Elva Moser (Dennis Johnston) of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Scott (Robin) Moser of Livingston Tennessee, Jill (Larry) Herock of Lake Milton and Carla- CJ Moser-Flatley of Boardman. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Nancy (Skip) Moser of Grove City Ohio; six grandchildren, Kelsey Moser, Breanna Herock, Hayley Herock, Landon Herock, Mikel Flatley and River Flatley and stepgrandchildren, Michael Schmalzriedt and Kellie Willis. She cherished all her many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by travel partner and niece, Jackie Rose Wilson.

Evelyn is preceded in death by siblings, Rosemary (Jack) Wilson and Cater (Irene) Davis; brothers-in-law, Skip Moser and Don and Joanne Moser and son-in-law, Michael Flatley.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 6 at the Canfield United Methodist Church. Friends and family may call between 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. with her services to follow.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to the ALS Association of Northeast Ohio, PEO International, or the Canfield United Methodist Church.

Her family would like to thank both Wickshire Assisted Living of Poland (where she made her home) and Crossroads Hospice for the devoted care and love they gave to Evelyn.

