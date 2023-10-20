CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Miller, age 93 of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Evelyn was of the Chrisitan faith.

She was born in Greene County, Pennsylvania on March 25, 1930, to the late Lloyd and Bessie Lohr Moose.

Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.

She attended Waynesburg High School.

She married her husband, Paul Miller, on January 23, 1954.

She worked at Packard Electric until the birth of her daughter, Karen and then began the lifelong love of a mother and homemaker. Family was the most important thing to her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents; sister, Joan Moose and brother, Charles Moose.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Don) Beck of Warren; sister, Helen Braddock of Willard, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 23, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

