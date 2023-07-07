LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Fowler, 96 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, July 3 at her residence.

Evelyn was born August 27, 1926 in Limestone, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Archie and Venna (Yeaney) Neill and came to this area in 1944 to work at the General Fireproofing Company.

Evelyn was a homemaker; loved playing bingo and lottery scratch-offs.

She was a member of the Austintown Community Church and Local #66 Operating Engineers Retirees Club.

On January 26, 1946, Evelyn married George R. Fowler. George preceded her in death on December 4, 2002.

She leaves her daughter, Cheryl Sanor of Lordstown; two sons, Jack (Lisa) Fowler of St. Cloud, Florida and George (Linda) Fowler of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; six grandchildren, Chuck Sanor, Cindi (Wayne) Weiland, Erik Fowler, Todd (Amy) Fowler, Jayson (Shayla) Fowler and Jack (Lauren) Fowler, Jr. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 12 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care given to Evelyn.

