WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Evelyn Louise Hartill (Mayes), of Warren, Ohio on Friday April 14, 2023, at the age of 82 years. She was a beacon of light for all in the community.

Louise Hartill graduated from the new Greenville High School in Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1959.

She worked at Packard Electric for 32 years and retired in 1991.

Louise was very involved in her community; she bowled in several different leagues and enjoyed golfing in tournaments alongside her friends. She belonged to the American Sewing Guild. In her later years, Louise enjoyed crafting with her friends at the assisted living home, Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

She was a member of the Fowler Methodist Church for many years and later, Praise Ministries church and joined the House of Prayer.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kevin Hartill (Nikki Stamos) of Howland, Ohio, Matthew (Nicole) Hartill of Niles, Ohio and Pamela (Larry) Stafford of Hubbard,Ohio and Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Corbin Hartill (Brittany Eckman), Trevor (Gina) Hartill, Brianne (Andrew) Baird, Daniel Stafford, Vincent Henderson, Zachary Henderson and Allen Kriebel; great-grandson, Griffin Hartill and stepbrother, Thomas (Debbie) Hoffman. She will also be dearly missed by her friends at the The House of Prayer and Praise Ministries; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Daniel Hartill; sisters, Gail Shaw, Nancy Pitcher; brother, Clyde Mayes and her parents, Josephine Hoffman and Virgil Hoffman.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Continuing Healthcare of Niles and St. Elizabeth Hospital for their compassion.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday April 17, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts, Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren and on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

