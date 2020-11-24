Evelyn Jane Medzie, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Jane Medzie, 89, entered into eternal life Monday, November 23, 2020, at Antonine Village where she made her home.

Evelyn was born December 30, 1930, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Virginia (Green) and Guy Shirey.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul J. Medzie, whom she met at the Clearfield County Fair Roller Rink in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. They married July 1, 1950 and were devoted in marriage for 64 years.

She leaves many treasured memories of which include her great talent as a seamstress and her love of oil painting.

Evelyn had a deep affection for teaching the Catholic faith to elementary children at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lake Milton where she also raised her family. She was one of the first four women to receive the St. Pius X Service Award from the Diocese of Youngstown upon her completion of studies at Kent State University.

Evelyn will be dearly missed by her children, Robert (Mary Beth) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Victoria (Roger) Bowman of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Thomas (Margaret) of Kent, Ohio and Michele (Wayne) Sarna of Ellsworth Ohio. She leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers, Oscar Smith of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Ward Smith of Lakeview, Washington; four sister-in-laws, many nieces, nephews and God children.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in North Jackson.

The family would like to thank the loving staff and administration of Antonine Village for the care that brought joy and quality to Evelyn’s life and in her final days.

They also thank and recognize Hospice of the Valley.

Contributions may be made to Antonine Village 2675 N. Lipkey Road North Jackson, OH 44451 and Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

