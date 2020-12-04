Evelyn C. Thompson, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Ruth Capel Thompson, 88, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Evelyn was born on January 11, 1932, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, to David and Thelma (Sanford) Capel.

She was a January 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She worked on all their reunions and was the overseer and treasurer of the class.

At age 16, Evelyn worked at Warren Sanitary Dairy as a “Soda Jerk” and made many No. 1 Banana Splits and No. 6 BaliBalis. After graduation she worked at the Warren Tribune Chronicle in the Classified Ad Dept.

In her teenage years, Evelyn loved to babysit. Then later on she liked to play cards (Pinochle, Mahjongg) with her friends. She also liked doing crafts, knitting and traveling the world with her husband. She always enjoyed her pets and being around her grandchildren.

In 1951, she went to work at The Union Savings and Trust Co. as Secretary for Vice President Chuck Foley. After raising their children, she returned to Chase Bank and later retired after 26 years.

Evelyn was an active member of Howland Community Church and was an Acolyte. She was also a member of the Women’s Christian Fellowship and was their treasurer for 16 years. She always had her hands “In the Money”.

Evelyn was to meet her one and only husband, Leroy Ed Thompson, on the 18th of the month. They met on the 18th, were engaged on the 18th and were married on the 18th of September 1954. They had been married for 66 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ed; her three children, Dennis Edward (Kim) Thompson of Champion, David Earl (Beth) Thompson of Aiken, South Carolina and Denise Evelyn (Edward) Newhouse of Howland; her six grandchildren, Dana, Sean, Brad, Amanda, Davis and Natalie; her two sisters, Marion Masters of Warren and Janet Biggin of Howland; her sister-in-law, Helen Capel of Florida; many cousins; nieces and nephews and a pet dog named Lily.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Capel.

Visitation for Evelyn will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, where the funeral service will start at 1:00 p.m. ,with Rev. Erica L. Brown officiating.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evelyn’s name to the Howland Community Church (Memorial Fund), 198 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, Ohio, 44484 or to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

