Evan Russell Knapp, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our precious little angel, Evan Russell Knapp, beloved infant son of Whitney Fleming and Joshua Knapp, of Niles, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Evan laughed and smiled throughout his eighteen months, bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his big brother, Ethan and his big sister, Elena; paternal grandparents, Denise and Steve Beatty; maternal grandparents, Kathy Fleming, Bill and Donna Fleming; paternal, great-grandparents Dean and Jean Wissinger; his uncles, Justin Beatty, David (Jamie) Knapp, Benjamin Fleming, Billy Fleming and Terry Fleming; his aunts, Katelin Knapp, Lindsay Fleming and Debbie Fleming; his Godparents, Larry and Sandy Ozanich; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and relatives that loved Evan very much.



Evan was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Clifford (Ruth) Kline and Beverly Campbell.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist, 21 Fairview Avenue SE, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements handled by Lane Funeral Homes.