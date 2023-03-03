YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene R. Green, 93, passed away Thursday morning, March 2, 2023 at Ohio Lake Vista in Cortland.

Eugene was born on May 14, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Arba Ostins Green and Grace Rodgers Green Kephart.

On July 7, 1956 he married his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Lee Ressegger, who survives. They lived in Champion, where they raised two daughters.

Gene was an active member of Champion Presbyterian Church since 1953 where he gladly served the Lord in many ways. This included serving as Elder, Trustee, and Deacon. He also chaired the Wills Emphasis Committee and the church Personnel Committee and directed the Senior Outreach Citizens (SOC) for several years.

Gene was a lifetime resident of the Warren/Champion area. He was a Graduate of Champion High School. He was also a graduate of the American Institute of Banking, the graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin and the School of Commercial Lending at the University of Oklahoma.

Her served in the U.S. Army from 1950 through 1952 in the European Theatre during the Korean Conflict.

Gene was employed for 38 years by Union Savings and Trust Co./ Bank One/ now JP Morgan Chase. He retired in 1991 as Senior Vice President.

Gene served on the board of the directors of the Trumbull County Chapter American Red Cross, Two North Park and Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the United Way of Warren, Warren Chamber of Commerce, Trumbull YMCA, and Warren Fine Arts Council. Gene was a charter member and past president of both Champion Optimist Club and Champion Rotary Club. He was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary. He was a recipient of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Civic Award (Man of the year) in 1988. He was Parade Marshall of the Champion Memorial Day Parade in 1998. He was named Champion Senior Citizen of the year in 2016.

Memories of Gene will be carried by his wife and his family, Pamela (Dale) Goist of Kinsman and Lisa (Matthew) Carson of Akron; grandchildren, Katelyn and Zachary Carson; brother Richard Kephart; and step-grandson, Justin Goist.

In Gene’s spare time he enjoyed gardening, genealogy, tennis, and photography.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Champion Presbyterian Church located at 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW in Champion, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Champion Presbyterian Church in Gene’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Eugene, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.