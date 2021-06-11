Eugene Mark Hanshaw, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Gene” Mark Hanshaw, 69, of Mineral Ridge, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Thursday, June 10.



Born January 26, 1952 in Warren, Gene was the son of the late Cecil and Thelma (Tomlin) Hanshaw.



A lifelong resident, Gene graduated in 1970 from Mineral Ridge High School.

Gene was a proud Vietnam Veteran, who served in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement, Gene was a truck driver for over 20 years and retired in 1998.



Gene enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a loving husband, father, papa and brother.



He leaves behind his partner of 40 years, Janet Kling; his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca (Bill) Killin; two grandchildren, Seairra (Carin Custer) Porterfield and Joshua Porterfield; two brothers, Elmer “Ray” Hanshaw and Donald (Pearl) Hanshaw; three sisters, Judy Hanshaw, Debbie Hanshaw and Edith Waggoner and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Bryan Kling; his brother, Robert Hanshaw and his sister, Phyliss Hanshaw.



The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 16 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m.

Gene will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Eugene “Gene” Mark Hanshaw please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.