AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene E. DeSalvo, 90 of Austintown died Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Mercy Health Youngstown surrounded by his loving family.

Eugene was born March 3, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of the late Sestino and Angeline (DiTomaso) DeSalvo and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1950 graduate of North High School and following high school he went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Eugene received his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University and had worked as a civil engineer for the former Wean United, Ohio Works and Youngstown Steel Door until his retirement.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeye fan and always looked forward to a game of golf. Eugene’s true passion was his grandchildren. He never missed any of their sporting events and always loved the time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, the former JoAnn Mascarella, whom he married August 23, 1957; his daughter, Diane (Robert) Spalding of North Lima; a son, Brian DeSalvo of Youngstown and his four grandchildren, Natalie, Briana, Sarah and Julia.

Eugene also leaves two brothers-in-law, John (Shirl) Mascarella of Austintown, Ronald (Donna) Mascarella of Boardman and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Anthony DeSalvo and three sisters, Lena Robison, Helen Kit and Mary Pasquinelli.

Friends may call Tuesday 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

