Eugene A. Bogden, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene A.”Gene” Bogden, 63 of Newton Falls died Thursday evening, September 24 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Gene was born July 31, 1957 in Cortland, a son of the late John and Virginia (Russo) Bogden and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1975.

He had been a commercial roofer for Roth Brothers for over 30 years. He had also worked for Simon Roofing and Boak & Sons, retiring in 2019.

He was a member of the Local Union #71.

Gene was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan and was a member of the Brown’s Backers, Newton Falls branch.

He had served as an EMT and a volunteer fireman for Lake Milton and Berlin Center. He was also a member of the Lake Milton Fat Man Club. Gene had helped coach the Western Reserve girls’ softball team, coaching both daughters from pee wee through high school.

He leaves his two daughters, whom he dearly cherished, Chelsea (Christian) Shea of Canfield, Taylor Bogden of Mineral Ridge; a brother, Ron (Sandy) Bogden of North Jackson; his former wife, Belinda Bogden and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, John Bogden.

Per Gene’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

The family would like to thank the intensive care unit staff at the Cleveland Clinic for the wonderful care Gene received at the clinic.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

“Say not in grief he is no more, but in thankfulness that he was.”

To send flowers to the family of Eugene A. “Gene” Bogden please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: