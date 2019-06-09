Ethel Marie Hahn Obituary

KENT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 13 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, celebrating the life of Ethel Marie Hahn, 77, whom passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born November 5, 1941, in Steubenville, the daughter of Emil Chester and Olive Irene (Fletcher) Pyle.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1959 and retired as the manager in 2012 from the former East Park Restaurant where she worked for 30 years.

Ethel was a member of Community Bible Church of Rootstown.

Her hobbies included gaming and playing online games. The most important thing in life to Ethel was family. She was always involved with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband Billy Hahn, whom she married June 7, 1968, passed away June 8, 2011. Together they raised nine children, Billy Glenn (Michelle) Hahn of Rootstown, Dolores Knapp of Kent, Donna Jean Hahn of Barberton, DeAnna (Ed) White of Streetsboro, Debra Kay Hahn of Ravenna Township, Dean Daryl (Marilyn) Hahn of Rootstown, Bryan Joseph Hahn of Ravenna and Penny Lee McHenry of Lake Milton; 23 grandchildren; as well as, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 13 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 12:00 Noon.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Ethel Hahn, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.