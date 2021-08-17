Ethel Lucile Stiver, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Lucile Stiver, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, August 15, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman due to injuries received in a fall at her home on August 4.

Ethel was born January 7, 1926 in Boise, Idaho, the youngest of seven children, to Theodore Barraclough and Esther Mary Armstrong, who came to the United States from New Zealand in 1911.

As a teenager, she worked in the cornfields, hoeing weeds and de-tasseling hybrid corn.

While at an USO event in Boise, she met David Stiver, who was stationed there with the Army Air Corps at Gowen Filed and she skipped a day of her senior year to elope with him to Caldwell, Idaho, on May 1, 1944, then moved to Youngstown after graduation.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Mormon faith. Ethel was active in PTA while her children were in school and volunteered for many years at the 4-H sales barn at the Canfield Fair. Very artistic, she even made an entire Christmas village out of cereal box paperboard when her children were young.

She loved music, playing piano, classical music, attending live performances and sang in the YSU chorus at one time. She also was talented in knitting and crocheting. Ethel enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states and Washington DC with her husband , attended her 65th high school reunion in Boise, Idaho and at the age of 82 she visited her mother’s birthplace in New Zealand.

Her husband, David Stiver passed away in August of 2005, Ethel leaves five children: Lynn (Pat) Brannan of Shaker Heights, Alan (Linda) Stiver of Boardman, Lucile (Jerry) Keith of Tampa, Florida, Larry (Pam) Stiver of Gilbert, Arizona and David Keith (Marc) Stiver-Howard of Parma, a daughter-in-law Christine Stiver of Struthers, seven grandchildren: Pamela (Randy) Raidel of Warren, Stephanie Thomas of Niles, Brian Paszko of Tampa, Florida, Janet Stiver of Seattle, Washington, Charles (Ally) Stiver of Wasilla, Arkansas, Kimberly Swanson of Campbell, and Kenneth (Kelly) Stiver of Youngstown. Ethel also leaves 10 great grandchildren, Sarah, Ally, Paige, Jamison, Brianna, Fiona, Andrew, John, Lillian and Rolland as well as three great-great grandchildren, Milo, Emma and Mara.

Besides her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by one son Kenneth in 2012, three sisters and three brothers.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

To send flowers to the family of Ethel Lucile Stiver please visit our Tribute Store.