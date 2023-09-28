AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Ethel A. Varney, 97, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Austinwoods Nursing Home in Austintown.

She was born July 31, 1926 in Brookings, South Dakota, a daughter of George and Clara Selken.

Ethel was a home-maker. She loved gardening and planting flowers and would then sit in the sun to watch the birds at the birdfeeder. Ethel enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, checkers (which she was very good at!) and reading romance novels. She also enjoyed embroidery and collecting colorful beaded necklaces.

Her husband, Harold L. Varney, whom she married January 6, 1951, died February 27, 1979.

Ethel is survived by her daughter, Carol A. Varney of Austintown and her sister, Dorothy Swearingen of Roseville, CA.

Besides her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her son, Harold J. Varney, her daughter, Julie M. Varney, two sisters and six brothers.

According to Ethel’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Carol would like to send a special thank you and notice of appreciation to the staff of both Austinwoods and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care and concern for Ethel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ethel’s name may be given to Austinwoods, 4780 Kirk Rd. Yo., OH 44515 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Yo., OH 44512.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Ethel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.