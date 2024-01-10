GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther P. Yuhanek, 99, passed away Wednesday evening, January 3, 2024 at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard.

Esther was born on April 11, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Nicolas and Jennie (DeGennaro) Squelia.

In her younger years, she was part of the Rosie the Riveter industry during World War II. Once she became married to John Stephen Yuhanek on September 30, 1950, she became a homemaker for her family.

She enjoyed cooking, gambling, and playing Bingo.

She will be deeply missed by her children, AnnaMarie (Stephen) Bacak, Janet (Ronald) Leibert and Michael Yuhanek; grandchildren, Nicole Bacak, Jenny Bacak, Stephen (Janice) Bacak, Johnathan (Ashley) Bacak, Lauren (Mike) Chuirazzi, Jason (Lauren) Leibert and Christopher Yuhanek and great-grandchildren Reese and Kate Bacak, Ayden and Quinn Carsone, Angelo and Gemma Chuirazzi and Dylan and Jason Leibert.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, John Stephen Yuhanek, two brothers and one sister.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, located at 381 Robbins Avenue in Niles.

Burial will take place at St. Stephens Cemetery in Niles.

Esther’s family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley for all the years they cared for her, and Hospice of the Valley’s nurses and chaplain who made her final months peaceful. We offer a ton of gratitude.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Esther P. Yuhanek, please visit our flower store.