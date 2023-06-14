CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther P. Conley, 96, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and is now reunited with her beloved husband, Walter, who preceded her in death in 2015.

Esther was born on October 5, 1926, in Delaware, Ohio, daughter of the late Raymond and

Harriett Pittman. She graduated from Brown High School in 1944, where she was valedictorian, and from Kent State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.

She taught mathematics and history at Fowler High School until 1950, when she left teaching to raise her four children. Later she worked for the accounting department at Alcan Aluminum in Warren, retiring in 1984. Although Esther never returned to teaching, she continued to tutor family and friends in math throughout her life.

She was well known for giving the answer to a word problem without needing to hear the entire problem.

Esther was a member of Cortland United Methodist Church for 72 years. She was also a member of Cortland Business and Professional Women.

She enjoyed traveling with her family, visiting many faraway places such as England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Spain, Australia, Hawaii, cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean, many, many bus trips with her good friends, and family camping trips to Sandusky. She was a voracious reader, vowing to read all the books in the mystery section of the Cortland Library. She also enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables from her garden.

She is survived by her four children, Linda Berlin of Canfield, Coreena Casey of Austintown, Brian (Patty) Conley of North East, Pennsylvania, and Craig Conley (Wendy) of Masury; six grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Yannucci, David Yannucci, Charles (Sue) Casey, Renee’ Ryals, Justin (Clairice) Conley, and Jennifer Conley (Daniel); seven great-grandchildren; and, four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband of 67 years, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Jaret Ryals; a brother, William Pittman; and, two sisters, Dorothy Lawrence and Lueva Kibler.

The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield. Friends will be received at 11:00 a.m. and are invited to join the family at a luncheon following the service.

Esther’s family would like to extend very special thanks to her caregivers at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salem for their kindness shown and loving care given to her, and to Community Hospice for the support and comfort they provided to her and her family.

They would also like to express their appreciation to the members of Cortland United Methodist Church for their continued thoughts and prayers and reaching out to her with cards and flowers.

