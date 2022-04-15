AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Martha Wilson, age 101 passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Canfield Health Center.

Esther was born on Easter Day March 27, 1921 in Youngstown, Ohio to William and Sarah (Hollander) Hartman and was named for the holiday. She recently celebrated her 101st birthday.



Esther was a 1940 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School where she was involved in the Usher club, the chorus and was a cheerleader.

Esther married Leo Carl Wilson on November 30, 1942.



Esther enjoyed the Ohio Springs and Summers. She could be found out in her yard gardening and particularly loved her lilies. Esther had a deep fondness for her indoor cats and also gave shelter and food to many community neighborhood cats. These cats gave Esther much joy. Esther also enjoyed going to the beach, fishing and traveling. She traveled the world and her favorite trip was to the Himalayan Mountains. Esther loved holiday foods and her favorite was the green bean casserole. Esther dearly cherished her Cornersburg neighborhhood.



Esther worked at the Ravenna Arsenal, Woodside Receiving Hospital and worked at General Motors, Lordstown from 1970 until her retirement in 1995. She was one of the first of the women hired at the plant.



Esther is survived by a son Raymond (Sue) Wilson of Canfield; a granddaughter, Heidi Rhodes and brothers, Raymond Hartman and Robert Hartman of Canfield. She leaves many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor Hartman, Irene Lanterman, Helen Ladigo, Hazel Athey, Mary Louise Williams, Thelma Brickley and brothers Harold and William Hartman.



Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m.on Monday April 18, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman.



Esther will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park

A television tribute will air Friday, March 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.