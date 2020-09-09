Esther M. Tsalonis, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. Tsalonis, age 82 of Mecca Township, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Esther was born on August 30, 1938 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to Paul and Margaret (Pritchard) Lesh.



After graduation from Farmington High School, Esther was united in marriage on July 24, 1961 to the love of her life Thomas Tsalonis.



Esther was a lady of faith and active in her church home, Fowler Community Church. She also spent many years bowling on numerous leagues. However, her true passion was her family. Esther was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring sister, but most importantly she was a dedicated Yia-Yia to her grandchildren.



Besides her husband of 59 years, Esther is survived by her children Malinda Johnson, Mike Tsalonis and Nick (Riva) Tsalonis; her grandchildren: Brian Shaffer, Madison (Kevin) Goodman, Morgan Melick, Maria Tsalonis and her great-grandchildren: Briannah, Konnor, Lorelie, Maebh, Teighan, Braxton, Deacon and Wesley; her siblings: Wilma Mohney, Lionel (Barb) Lesh, Sharon (Richard) Matkovich, Ed (Gayle) Lesh and Ginny (Dave) Pykare.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Fred, Dick, Beverly, Larry, Hope, Faith, Jimmy-Dick.



Visitation for Esther will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Fowler Community Church; 4665 OH-305, Fowler, Ohio where a funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

