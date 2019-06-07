Esther M. Snyder Obituary

CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. Snyder, 87 of Carrollton, Ohio formerly of Salem died Thursday evening, June 7, 2019 evening at Carroll Health Care Center.

Esther was born May 7, 1932 in Canfield, a daughter of the late Warren and Ruth (Beardsley) Manchester.

She graduated from Canfield High School in 1950 and received her nursing degree from the School of Nursing of Salem City Hospital.

Esther had worked as an RN for the Salem Hospital for over 40 years.

She showed draft ponies with her husband for over 30 years at the Canfield Fair and also pygmy goats.

She was a former member of the Northern Draft Pony Association for many years and also the Mahoning County Grange. She had been the 4-H advisor for Patmos Pals.

Esther was an avid cross stitcher and had won many ribbons at the Canfield Fair.

Her husband, Ivan C. Snyder, whom she married June 27, 1953, died in 2007.

She leaves four daughters, Betty (“Hap”) Jones of Homeworth, Ohio, Nancy Snyder of Canton, Cathy Yochelson of Bloomingdale, Ohio and Vicky (“Oop”) McMaster of Hammondsville, Ohio. Esther also leaves two grandsons, Christopher (Tara) Yochelson and Daniel (Nicole) Yochelson; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Lily and two sisters, Gene Manchester of Alliance and Ora Nesbet of Arizona.

Besides her parents and her husband, Esther was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Manchester and a son-in-law, Jeff Yochelson.

There will be no calling hours or services per Esther’s request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

