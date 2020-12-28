Esther M. McClain, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. McClain, 90, formerly of Austintown, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

Born March 10, 1930, in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, Esther was the daughter of Frank and Carolyn (Shire) Ritts.

Prior to retiring, Esther worked as a Cook at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Esther was a member of Richard Brown Church and frequently volunteered there.

She loved flowers, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin McClain, Sr., whom she married in March 15, 1947 and died 2012. Esther is also preceded in death by her sons, Marvin, Jr. and Calvin McClain and her siblings, Lydia, Alice, Vera, Kathleen, Bessie, Gearldine, Leonard, Fred, Lawrence, Robert and Samuel.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, William (Alice) McClain; her grandsons, Jon (Ashley), Kevin and Sean McClain; her great-granddaughters, Cabella and Gracelynn McClain and her sister, Pauline Hazen.

Per her wishes, there will be no services and she will be laid to rest with her husband and her son.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Shepherd of the Valley, 1501 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, Ohio 44420.

