Esther M. Loutzenhiser, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther May Loutzenhiser passed Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Hospice of the Valley from a short illness.

She was born on July 16, 1923 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Esther was daughter of Bessie and Herb Albaugh and had two sisters, Mary and Betty and two brothers, John and Robert, the latter whom died at an early age.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lee Loutzenhiser.

She was the loving mother of four sons, Charles Fry (dec), William Fry (dec), Gary Fry of Louisville, Kentucky and Robert Fry of Westminster, Maryland. Esther had 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She drove a cab early in life and spent many years doing income taxes which she greatly enjoyed almost as a hobby turning it into a business.

Esther enjoyed many things in life – riding a motorcycle, painting and boating, however, the most important thing to Esther was always her family.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

Private services held at a later date. You can still show your support by planting a tree in memory of Esther M. Loutzenhiser.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.