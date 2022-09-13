YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Lee Coffey, 72 passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Ernest was born on February 16, 1950, in Cleveland the son of Lee T. Coffey and Dorothy (Jackson) Corbin.

On November 9, 1990, he met the love of his life the former Peggy Ann Beal. They were united in marriage on May 21, 1993, sharing 32 years together.

A graduate of Shaw High School, Ernest excelled at basketball holding the record for the most points and rebounds in one high school game, a record that has not been broken. In addition to basketball, he also exceled at track and field and baseball.

He attended college on a basketball scholarship and travelled through out Europe during his career with professional basketball teams.

Ernest was previously employed by Marymount Hospital as a recreational therapist and Boardman Medical delivering liquid oxygen retiring in 2012.

A man of faith, he was an active member of New Road Church where he taught Bible School and sang in the choir. A leader of the master’s Men’s group he lived the Gospel daily with praise, worship, and devotions. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather he was known for his gentle spirit, optimism and larger than life personality and smile. The “Ambassador of Notre Dame Avenue” he never met a stranger and was generous with his time and talents.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Peggy, children Evelyn (Jeremiah) Calloway, Erna (Rodney) Bell, Drumell Coffey, Keesha Standard, Stacey Kozelka, and Rebecca Burns, 24 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, siblings Thelma (Monroe) Hillsman, Velma Coffey, John (Joann) Coffey and Bruce (Gwen) Coffey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Rubin Coffey, Lawson Whitmore, Lewis Whitmore, and Ollie Coffey.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at New Road Church, 5530 New Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Ernest will be laid to rest at Brunstetter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com