Ernest G. Earl, Jr., North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest G. Earl, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully and with God on Thursday afternoon, May 6, 2021.

Ernie was born February 24, 1947 and was the son of Ernest G. Earl, Sr. and Mary Lou (Rodi) Earl and the brother of Robert Earl, all of whom have preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and resided in North Jackson, Ohio for nearly 50 years in a home that he loved, cherished and spent so much of his life enjoying.

He was the proud father and survived by three children, Lisa of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kim of Youngstown, Ohio and Maxwell of Niles, Ohio and was a grandfather to Macie Jude Wahal, also of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ernie was a genuinely enlightened individual with peace and love constantly at the forefront of his life.

He did not like stress yet he successfully created and operated the Alpine Motors car dealership for decades, a career that served him well financially and earned him a loyal following of repeat customers and friends. Without a doubt, he was a salesman to the core and was able to sell a haircut to a bald man.

He was constantly joking and making people laugh and never ever took himself too seriously. He formed relationships with people from every walk of life, withheld judgements of anyone and forgave easily.

Ernie was the epitome of a survivor from every perspective and knew without a doubt that he had a guardian angel watching over and protecting him. He survived several life altering accidents, three heart attacks and years of life with diabetes. He never once let any of his physical limitations change the way he wanted to live his life. He lived on his terms and remained young at heart until the time of his passing.

He was a lover of love and cherished the relationships and families that became part of his life through marriage. He recently found love and happiness with Suzanne Armstrong who sincerely loved and cared for him.

The many stories and tales that he loved to tell will be sadly missed and cherished by his children and all who knew him.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. To send flowers to the family of Ernest G. Earl, Jr., please visit our Tribute Store.

