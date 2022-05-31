AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Erma Jean Kergan, 81, of Austintown, who passed away Sunday evening, May 29, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital of Youngstown.

Erma was born September 15, 1940, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of the late Edward and Etha (Barnes) Johnson and came to this area in 1971.

She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Erma was a Methodist by faith and was a member of the Mariam Chapter of the Eastern Star, #278, the Moose Lodge Chapter #1434 the Saxon Club, Sweet Adeline’s for more than 22 years, the Red Hat Society, and F.O.C.U.S. – Breast Cancer Support group.

She leaves her husband James W. Kergan whom she married June 18, 1960. She also leaves two sons, Steve Kergan of East Palestine and David (Maria) Kergan of Austintown, two grandsons, Jacob and Christopher Kergan and one granddaughter, Janean, two great-grandchildren, Christian and Keshawn and one brother Franklin Johnson of Smithsburg, Maryland.

Besides her parents Erma was preceded in death by one grandson, Brian and one brother, Edward Johnson.

Private services were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Joanne Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center in Erma’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Erma, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.