AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Ryan Lamb of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born September 27, 1968 in Warren, Ohio and was 54 years old. He was the son of Golden (Bud) Lee and E. Irene (Bunce) Lamb.

Eric was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and a welder by trade.

He enjoyed motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATV vehicles and was a firearm enthusiast. His family and friends were the center of his world.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Sue (Lamb) Andrews.

He is survived by his siblings, Linda (Mark) Dockus, Robin (Paul) Stevens, Sandra (Kenneth) Maskarinec, Mark Lamb, Bruce (Deanne) Lamb and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. This will be followed by a service at 7:00 p.m.

