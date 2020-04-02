Eric R. Cahalin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Eric R. Cahalin, 77, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence in Canfield, following a six year battle of cancer.

He was born Novmber 6, 1942, to Ronald and Mary Cahalin.

Eric attended Canfield High School and graduated with the class of 1961.

He married Sandra Nelson on March 16, 1963 and shared 57 wonderful and eventful years of marriage.

Eric proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 1961 and retired honorably as Chief Petty Officer in September 1995.

Eric owned and operated his own business, Rickety Welding and Fabricating (Rickety Enterprises) for 45 plus years. He also is a retired firefighter with the Canfield Fire Department.

Eric was also very proud to be a Past Master of two Lodges, Western Star Lodge No. 21 of Boardman and Argus Lodge No. 545 of Canfield. He was also a member of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association of America.

He was the most passionate of his love of racing. Lifetime member of Twin State Auto Racing Club and most recently Porsche Club of America. He had the most pleasure behind the wheel of an automobile and had many experiences through his career as a race car builder and driver.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, James (Emy) Cahalin; daughter, Heather (James) Arden; five grandchildren, James (Bridgett) Cahalin, Richard (fiancée, Missy and son, Brady) Cahalin, Benjamin Cahalin, Katie (fiancé, Jim Smith and daughter, Iliana) Arden and Eric (Melissa) Arden and great-grandchildren, Clara Cahalin and Olivia Arden. Also surviving are brother, Robert (Paula) Cahalin; sisters, Suzanne (Edward) Blocker and Geraldine Patman; nephews, William, Jason and Justin and nieces, Joyce and Samantha.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Mary Cahalin and brother, Bruce Cahalin.

Per Eric’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a military service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Eric and family have requested any donations please be made in his memory to Argus Lodge No. 545, 4574 Euclid Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44512-1672.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.