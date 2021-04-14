Eric Paul Ulbricht, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Paul Ulbricht, age 60, peacefully passed away on Friday April 9, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones.



Eric was born on December 24, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Earl and Pauline (Zakowski) Ulbricht. He was well known for his carpentry and framing expertise.



He loved fishing, boating, hunting and racing. He loved watching NASCAR, the Indians and the Browns, more fishing, and the movie Rudy. He loved his friends and talking about their wondrous accomplishments, always with a thrill and his chuckle. He had a special place in his heart for his lady friends who loved to make sure he was trimmed and well-fed.



Eric was a caring and compassionate man. He was generous with his time and love and was always there for whoever needed help. Eric was known for being strong no matter what life threw his way. He was loyal and was considered a brother to all that loved him.



Eric will be deeply missed by his siblings Amy (Bill) Harris and Karl Ulbricht as well as many other family and friends who loved him very much.



Eric is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Pauline.



Due to the Covid pandemic there will be no services or calling hours.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Eric’s Life, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Yellow Dog Saloon & Grill Mecca, Ohio.



