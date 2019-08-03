Eric James “E-ROCK” Connors, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A service celebrating the life of Eric James “E-ROCK” Connors, 41, will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel.

Eric passed away on Thursday, August 1, at St. Elizabeth Hospital after being injured on his job.

Eric was born December 2, 1977 in San Antonio, Texas.

He attended TDDS where he received the “Top Gun Award” and earned his class A CDL. Eric worked in roofing and construction most of his life. For the past four years Eric worked for Tri-County Towers starting as a tower technician and working his way to foreman.

Eric loved to work with his hands, he enjoyed construction and mechanics but most of all he enjoyed lending a helping hand and working on “projects” with others. Eric was especially proud of the work he did building his diesel truck.

He leaves three children, Dyllin Connors, Brytny Connors and Lillian-Raine Connors. He also leaves his parents, Edward Connors, Joyce Pope and Sue O’Mellan; five siblings, Jolene Connors, Amy Solis, Krissy Jensen, Robert O’Mellan, Jr. and Jackie Connors and his girlfriend, Jennifer Skibo.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Robert O’Mellan and his mother, Vicky Dickens.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel where a celebration of life tribute to Eric will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Following Eric’s wishes and in lieu of flowers the family request donations be made directly to the family.