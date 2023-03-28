SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Drew Tohm, 50, of Salem, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence.

Born October 16, 1972 in Salem, Ohio, Eric is the son of Gary Drew And Anna (Romaniw) Tohm.

Eric was a 1990 graduate of South Range High School.

He started working for his family business, Quaker City Auto Parts, at the age of 16 and took over as the Owner/Business Manager until 2022.

Eric loved to work on cars and trucks. He participated in the local demolition derby, monster truck rallies and dirt bike racing. He was creative and loved to tinker, often building useful things with left over parts. He also loved his animals.

Eric leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Gary and Anna; his sister, Tammy (Gene) Kuhar; his niece, Baleigh Kuhar; aunts, uncles and many friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 30, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. A service will held at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Eric will be laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Eric, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.