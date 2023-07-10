AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyVallyTributes) – Enrique Perales, 92 of Austintown died Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 at his residence.

He was born December 15, 1930 in Brownsville, Texas, a son of the late Pedro and Ignacia (Deleon) Perales.

Enrique was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having a career with the Marines. He was honored to play in the United States Marine Corps Band, the oldest of the military bands.

Enriques also worked for Falcon Transport for 12 years before retiring.

He was a member of the Baptist Gospel Tabernacle Church and the American Legion Post #238 of Cresson, Pennsylvania.

Enrique has been re-united with his beloved wife, Ann, whom he married June 9, 1960. Ann died April 8, 2013 and he missed her dearly.

He leaves his children, Lisa (Tim) Hively of Cincinnati, Patricia (Jeff) McCarthy) of Flinton, Pennsylvania, Russell Perales of Huntsville, Texas, Maggie Perales of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania and Maryann Gibson of Austintown; 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves a brother, George Perales of Texas.

Besides his parents and his wife, Enrique was preceded in death by four brothers, Chris, Mike, Willie and Gilbert.

There will be private family services at the Allegheny National Cemetery in Pittsburgh at a later date.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.