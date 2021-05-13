Emma V. Emler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma V. Emler, 85, of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.



Born March 27, 1936 in Steubenville, Emma was the daughter of John and Emma (McLaughlin) Hatala.



Emma was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Emler, Sr and her sister, Delores Harda.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, William J., Jr. (Monica) Emler, Robert A. (Linda) Emler, James D. (Sherri) Emler and Thomas A. Emler; her brother, John M. (Sandy) Hatala and her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



Pastor Keith Burner will officiate a private service for family and friends at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where Emma will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

