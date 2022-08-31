CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jean Wollam died August 29, 2022 at age 93 at Park Vista Nursing Home, in the care of Hospice of the Valley.

Emma Jean Miller was born December 8, 1928 to Harry and Leona Miller. Her siblings

Pauline Weant, Lyle Miller and William Miller preceded her in death.

Jeannie, as her friends and family called her, was born and raised in Cortland and graduated

from Cortland High School.

She married in 1947 and was a loving mother to four boys.

She proudly worked at Cortland Bank for over 50 years and retired as the Vice President of Bookkeeping.

Jeannie was a devoted member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.



She was a fantastic baker and cook and loved to host or attend a party or a picnic. She planned an annual front porch potluck during the Cortland Street Fair at her home on the day of the parade for friends and family to enjoy. She was a second mother to

her ”fifth son” Darren Johnson. She adored her dog Odie and supported animal rescue. She rang the Salvation Army Bell at Christmas. She was an avid sports fan to include the Cleveland Indians and college basketball. She was well-traveled and vacationed

each year in Florida. She could often be found on her back porch sitting in the sun working a crossword puzzle on a hot summer afternoon. She was feisty and lively and unfailingly kind.

Jeannie will be remembered for her abiding faith in God, her generosity of spirit and

her love of her family, who hold her so dear. She will be greatly missed by her sons: Timothy (Marcia), Rodney, Bradley (Charlene), and Mike (Andrea); her grandchildren: Chris (Stacie), Andrew, Kelly (Marc), Shannon (Taylor), Dan (Holly), Melanie and 12

great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and times will be posted.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

