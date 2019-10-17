Emily Jane Cooper, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily J. Cooper, 99, passed away at Country Club Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Emily was born on November 27, 1919 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania to John and Martha (Young) Wolfe.



On her 23rd birthday, Emily was united in marriage to her husband, Carl, who preceded her in death on February 12, 2005.



Emily was active in her community. She delivered meals for SCOPE and was a Girl and Boy Scouts leader.

She was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church for many years where she was a deaconess, was part of the Nelle Smith Circle and was devoted Sunday school teacher for over 42 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband around the United States and Canada. They even took a trip to Thailand. Most importantly, Emily was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Emily is survived by her children, Linda (Robert) Stallbaum, Kenneth (Elizabeth Wise) Cooper and Arthur (Pamela) Cooper; her grandchildren, Sean (Kate) Stallbaum, Scott (Meghann) Stallbaum, Morgan (Shawn) Bagley, Kasey (Michael) Weymer, Clay (Lauren) Cooper, Candace Cooper, Caris (Joshua) Cloyd and Carl (Ali) Cooper, Ricky Wise and Jacob Wise; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Martha Reddinger and her niece, Sherry Zaffaroni and many other relatives.

Besides her husband, Emily was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vivian Sanner and her brother, Stuart Wolfe.



Visitation for Emily will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark, Warren where a funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m.

