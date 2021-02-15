Emily E. Roofner, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily E. Roofner, 91 of Ellsworth died Saturday evening, February 13 at her residence.

Emily was born November 13, 1929 in Nowrytown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Hiram and Mildred F. (Smith) Calhoun and came to this area in 1948.

She had attended Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church and was a member and Past Worthy Matron of Meander O.E.S.

Emily worked as a bookkeeper for Cheswick Atomic Division Credit Union for 14 years, retiring in October 2020.

Emily did not have any hobbies, even though the family tried to find something to keep her busy. Emily enjoyed working and took great pride in the work she did.

Her husband, Richard A. Roofner, whom she married September 21, 1947, died March 21, 2010.

She leaves her two grandsons, Michael Roofner and Richard Roofner, both of Ellsworth and two nephews, Kenneth Calhoun of Ellsworth and C. Dale Hensel of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents and husband, Emily was preceded in death by her son, Michael A. Roofner, Sr.; a brother, Frances Calhoun and a sister, Betty Jean Hensel.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18 at Ellsworth Cemetery where she will be interred next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.