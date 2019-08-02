Emil Glen Zinz, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of E. Glen Zinz, 95, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Glen passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 at Briarfield Manor, with his family by his side.

He was born May 14, 1924 in Youngstown, the son of John and Mary (Theis) Zinz.

Glen was the owner and operator of Zinz Flooring in the area. He also drove school bus for Austintown Schools for 19 years.

Glen was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a 32-degree mason with the Meander Lodge.

He was also a former member of the Saxon Club.

His hobbies included wood working.

Glen leaves his wife of 73 years, the former Laura Kucheruk, whom he married June 1, 1946. He also leaves two sons, Gary (Carla) Zinz of Austintown and James Zinz of Robison, Illinois; four grandchildren, Dr. Janine (Jeff) Brown, Emiley (Nate) Body, Russell Zinz and Kyle (Niki) Zinz, as well as three great-grandsons, Brysen, Braedyn and Nolan. Besides his parents, Glen was preceded in death by a son, Richard Zinz, and eight siblings.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at Redeemer Lutheran Church where services will begin in 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield Manor and MVI Hospice for the care and compassion given to Glen and his family during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MVI Hospice or Redeemer Lutheran Church in Glen’s name. Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.