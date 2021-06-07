Elzie Kenneth Sumlar, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elzie Kenneth Sumlar, better known as “Kenny”, age 73, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021 at Heritage of Hudson with his beloved wife by his side.



Kenny was born July 3, 1947 in Kentucky.



Kenny was a wonderful husband, father, and Papa. His smile, jokes and contagious laugh will be missed dearly.



He was preceded in death by his mother Lillie Sumlar, his son Leo Scalia and dearest brother Donnie Owens.



Kenny is survived by his wife, the former Kathleen Scalia, his daughter Lea (Michael) Simpkins; his granddaughters, Katina Scalia (Dillon Orlando) and Kayla Scalia (Matt Rosen) and Delanie Simpkins; a grandson Blake Simpkins; great granddaughters, Adalynn “Curly Sue” and Audriana “Smiley”; brother-in-law Lenny Scalia and sister-in-law Toni Feckley and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Shorts-Spicer-Crislip Funeral Home, 141 N. Meridian St. in Ravenna, where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Interment in Standing Rock Cemetery.



A special thank you to the Staff and Therapy Department at Heritage of Hudson for caring for Kenny like he was one of your own.



