Elvira Theresa Massacci, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira Theresa (DiCenso) Massacci, 89, of Warren, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020.



Elvira was born on December 14, 1930, the daughter of Antonio and Rosaria (Yamonaco) DiCenso.



After attending Warren City Schools, she married Dante P. Massacci on April 19, 1947 and worked as a homemaker and beautician while raising three children.

She enjoyed going to the casino, sewing, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was widely admired for her skills as a gourmet cook.

She was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.



Elvira is missed by her daughters, Bernadette (James) Keating and Toni (John) Gilmore both of Warren and son, Dante (Shibani) Massacci, Jr, of Howland. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Brendan (Tara) Keating, Ryan (Kate) Keating, Mary Kate Keating, Katie (Samuel) DeGennaro, Erin (Adam) Berenics and Robert Gilmore and Dylan, Sarina and Shayna Massacci and a sister, Lucille Kowalczyk. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.



Preceding her in death were her parents and an infant sister; her husband; a grandson, Angelo Massacci; brothers, Fred, Frank and Tony DiCenso and sister, Gloria (DiCenso) Massacci.



Per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. A private ceremony will occur at a later date.



