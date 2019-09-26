Elsie Regina Dunlap, McDonald, Ohio – Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 30 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Elsie Regina (McCoy) Dunlap, 89, of McDonald, who passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus.

Elsie was born October 27 1929 in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of George Rufus, Sr. and Mary Virginia (Stalnaker) McCoy.

She retired in 1991 from General Motors Lordstown Plant.

Her husband, Wayne Edward Dunlap, whom she married in June of 1955, passed away April 17, 1999.

Elsie was a Methodist in faith.

Her hobbies included cross stitching and needle work of all kinds; as well as, quilting.

Elsie leaves three children, Randy McCoy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Michael Dunlap of McDonald and Connie (Keith) Rogers of Buckhannon, West Virginia; as well as, two grandchildren, Melissa and Billy Dunlap.

Besides her parents and husband, Elsie was preceded in death by a grandson, Adrian Rogers and a brother, George R. McCoy, Jr.

Friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 30 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.



Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

