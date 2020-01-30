Elsie M. Luth, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services will be held at Four Mile Run Cemetery for Elsie M. Luth, 90, of Canfield who died Wednesday, January 29, at her residence.

Elsie was born March 25, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Eric and Elizabeth (Habeger) Luth and was a lifelong area resident.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Luth, Edwin Luth and William Luth and a sister, Gladys Luth.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

