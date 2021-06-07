Elsie DeHoff, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie DeHoff, 95, formerly of Austintown died peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mulberry Gardens, Munroe Falls, Ohio.

Elsie was born on February 28, 1926 to Harry and Anna Suosio Johnson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from New Castle High School and was employed by Pennsylvania Bell until her marriage to Herbert DeHoff, Jr on July 25, 1947. Elsie and Herbert were married for 42 years.

A woman of faith, Elsie was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist Church where she arranged the altar flowers for many years and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group.

Elsie was a Master Gardener whose talent was shared as a National Flower Show Judge, a member of the Austintown and Gleaners Garden Clubs, and a past president of the Youngstown Garden Forum. She volunteered in the library at the garden center in Fellow’s Riverside Gardens for 40 years. She was a long-time member of the Dublin Grange. She enjoyed the art of Ikebana Japanese flower arranging, crocheting and anagram puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by her sons, Richard J. (Sara) DeHoff and Brian N. DeHoff; grandchildren, Kimberly (Dan) Carper, Christopher Rogers (Alysa Frankland) and Emily DeHoff and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Brendan, Abby, Molly and Riley.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Brenda Rogers and sisters, Eleanor Johnson and Vivian Pitzer.

Visitation for Elsie will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Mulberry Gardens and Asana Hospice for their care of Elsie.



