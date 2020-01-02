Elsie Burke, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie Burke, 99 of Assumption Village, North Lima died Wednesday, January 1, 2019 afternoon at her residence.

Elsie was born May 2, 1920 in Campbell, a daughter of the late Andrew B. and Jessie C. (Bentfield) Anderson and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Ursuline High School and was employed at Standard Slag for 20 years, retiring in 1983.

She was a former member of St. Dominic Church and enjoyed playing cards. She had been a member of a girls 500 card club for many years that was started during 8th grade while attending St. Columba.

Her husband, William H. Burke, whom she married September 19, 1942, died April 19, 1983.

She leaves her four sons, Paul K. Burke of North Lima, William C. (Jennifer) Burke of Oak Hill, Ohio, Richard A. (Atty Charlene) Burke of Canfield, James E. (Patricia) Burke of Columbus; four grandchildren, Amy, Jim, Dave, Michele; five great-grandchildren, Molly, Riley, Carrissa, Morgan, Hunter and two great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald E. Anderson and Robert L. Anderson.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

