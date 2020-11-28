Elridge Buckley Marshall, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elridge Buckley Marshall, of Cortland, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was 77 years old.

Elridge was born on September 21, 1943, in Mayport, Pennsylvania, the son of Grace L. Heller and Francis C. Marshall.

He lived most of his life in Vernon and Kinsman area.

He was a kind and gentle soul.

He and his brother, Charles, worked together as contract loggers for about 37 years.

When Elridge retired, he became an Amish taxi driver and enjoyed his passengers.

He was a member of Vernon United Methodist Church and a volunteer fireman for 37 years.

Elridge is survived by his wife of 56 years;, Sally M. Marshall; two sons, Rick Marshall of Harrison City, Pennsylvania and Duane (Nicki) Marshall of Kinsman; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles Marshall and sisters, Bonnie Hopkins and Jean (John) Kennedy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joseph; sister in law, Rosemary and granddaughter, Larie.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer Winans Chapel, in Cortland and there will be no services or calling hours.

