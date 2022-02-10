BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eloise Mae Roles, 92, passed away Sunday evening February 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.



Eloise was born on August 24, 1929 in Juniata, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frederick and N. Esther Cupp.



She was an Altoona High School graduate and continued her education at Mercy School of Nursing in Altoona.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for over four decades and retired from North Side Hospital.



She attended the Central Christian Church in Hubbard, enjoyed needle work, crafts, fishing, and traveling.



Eloise will be deeply missed by her children, Kenneth (Connie) Roles Jr., Victoria (Marvin) Pearson, Cheryl Weaver, Jennifer (Pete) Mancheva and Peter (Sandi) Roles; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Gerald (Evelyn) Cupp and Dennis (Beverly) Cupp.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Roles Sr., whom she married on December 28, 1951 and brother, Edgar Cupp.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday February 12, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Christian Church in Hubbard.



