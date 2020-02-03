Eloise “Grammy Ella” Bartek, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eloise “Grammy Ella” Bartek, 90, passed away early Monday morning, February 3, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born April 10, 1929 in Rosemont, Ohio, a daughter of Leon J. and Mildred (Cessna) Wilson, Sr.

Eloise was a home-maker.

She was a member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church.

Family was everything to Eloise and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 48 years, Edward Bartek, whom she married April 24, 1948, died July 28, 1996.

Eloise is survived by her son, Gary E. (Lisa) Bartek of Berlin Center; her daughter, Brenda L. (Doug) Harmon of Canfield; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Wright of Cleveland, Stacey (Mike) Miller of Wentzville, Missouri, Katie (Mitchel) Maloney of Berlin Center and Kevin Bartek, also of Berlin Center and her great-grandchildren, Ella and Daniel Miller and Malik Maloney.

Besides her parents and husband, Eloise was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Holcomb and Marjorie Wilson and her brother, Leon J. Wilson, Jr.

According to Eloise’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care and concern for Eloise.

Memorial contributions in Eloise’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Yo., OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

