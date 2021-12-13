NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer J. Casto, 84 of North Jackson, died early Thursday morning, December 9, at Hospice House of Poland.

Elmer was born June 18, 1937 in Salem, a son of the late Norman and Grace (Scott) Casto.

He was raised in Salem and has lived in North Jackson for over 30 years.

He was a member of the Draft Horse Association and had raised and shown draft horses at the Canfield Fair for 50 years. He enjoyed camping, especially with family in Angola, Indiana.

His wife, the former Treva Siegel died December 14, 2018.

He leaves a sister, Lauramae (Robert) Hartsock of Montpeiler, Ohio; a brother, Norman (Wanda) Casto of Salem; half-brother, Jimmy Ruble of Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Catherine Pemberton of North Jackson and Juanita Cullar of Salem and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, Elmer was preceded in death by his stepfather, Murle Ruble; a sister, Beulah Lewis and a half-sister, Sandra Moore.

There will be no services or calling hours per Elmer’s wishes.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.