Elmer Cecil Barney, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer Cecil Barney, 73, of Mineral Ridge passed away Thursday afternoon, November 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by his wife and son.

Elmer was born January 8, 1947 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of Helen (Barney) Faciana and the late Elmer A. Barney.

He was a 1965 graduate of North Jackson High School.

He was drafted at 18 years of age and served in the Army (Big Red One) as a Vietnam Combat Veteran where he served one tour from 1965-1967. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze Service Star, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar and the Purple Heart. Elmer is a life time Member of the Mineral Ridge VFW Post 4192.



In 1998 after 31 years of service, Elmer retired from the Lordstown General Motors Plant, where he was a tow motor driver and a member of the UAW Local 1112.



Elmer loved to fish with his buddies on Lake Erie, hunt, garden, mow his grass, watch Nascar races, the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Later in life he enjoyed sitting on his swing talking to the neighbors and his friends.



Elmer is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Gloria Branch, whom he married on June 06, 1970 and his son, Michael Barney of Mineral Ridge. Elmer will be dearly missed by his twin sister, Agnes Spencer of Copley; sisters, Barbara Woolley of Canfield, Linda Joseph of Warren and Debra (Gene) Sexton of Blairsville, Georgia and his brother, Frank (Elaine) Barney of Berlin Center.



Private services will be held for Elmer and he will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery with military honors.



The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Catterlin and staff, Dr. Ashlee Russo and the St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital ICU nurses (Barb, Brittany, Colleen, Janice, Jenna, Laurie, Kelly) for their care, kindness and compassion.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

