YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen W. McMurray, 90 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Ellen was born in Youngstown, the youngest of 15 children born to the late Clyde and Bess Wagner.

She graduated from Poland High School in 1951 and married her late husband of 66 years, James E. McMurray on February 10, 1952.

Ellen was a homemaker and a member of the church of Glenellen.

She was a former member of the Beaver Ruritan Club; loved to play cards and enjoyed reading a good book. Ellen also loved to decorate and looked forward to shopping.

She leaves her son-in-law, Michael Turner of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Alex and Amanda; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, James, Ellen was preceded in death by her daughter, Marla Turner; eight brothers, Darrell, Garrett, Calvin, Dennis, Richard, Max, Clyde and Robert and six sisters, Edwina Coleman, Julia Holmquist, Betty Davis, Mary Whetson, Aleda Summers and Nelle Rayniak.

A memorial service will be Thursday, June 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

